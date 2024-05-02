Florida man accused of drowning cat at public park

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An accused cat killer has been arrested in Florida.

Deputies in Walton County arrested Britton Wayne Bush, 47, after they say he drowned a cat at Grady Brown Park in Freeport.

According to investigators, witnesses said they saw Bush walking through the park carrying a trap with a cat inside on Wednesday. Moments later, deputies say the witnesses saw Bush leave without the animal and called authorities.

When a deputy and animal control officer arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m., they discovered a dead cat in a trap that appeared to have been purposely thrown and drowned in the water, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators used FLOCK to confirm the witnesses' story, and it put Bush at the scene.

Britton Bush mugshot courtesy of the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to Bush’s Freeport home and arrested him.

Investigators say another cat that was inside Bush’s home was taken away for its safety.

Bush has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

