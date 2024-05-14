Multiple dead in crash involving migrant bus just north of Citrus County: Sheriff's Office

WATCH LIVE AERIALS

Multiple people were killed in a crash involving a migrant bus in Marion County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, authorities are on the scene of a ‘serious accident with fatalities’ on West Highway 40 between S.W. 180th Avenue and S.W. 140th Avenue between Dunnellon and Ocala.

The stretch of road will be closed for an extended period of time, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

According to FOX 35, the bus involved was a migrant bus.

The sheriff's office clarified that the bus involved was not a Marion County School Bus.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.