Florida man accused of trying to steal plane didn’t get far: Sheriff

A Florida man had his wings clipped after deputies say he tried to steal an airplane at Page Field in Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the airport to help the Lee County Port Authority with a past burglary.

Detectives say two maintenance workers noticed a plane in the grass with a broken wing and an open door. It was supposed to be on a designated ramp.

READ: 4-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in critical condition after being hit by car in Clearwater

They also found a ballistic vest, magazines with ammunition, and an assault rifle nearby.

Investigators say the plane was found in the grass with a broken wing and its door open. Image is courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video showed the suspect, later identified as Bruce Matthew Plummer, getting on and off a plane, turning on the lights of another, and moving one of the planes into the grass, out of camera view.

READ: Sarasota officer-involved shooting: Bank robbery suspect confirmed dead

Inside Plummer’s home, investigators say they found more evidence that linked him to the crimes at the airport.

Bruce Plummer mugshot courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"Working with our local officials to ensure the safety and security of our citizens, and their personal belongings, is a top priority," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "I am incredibly proud of the teamwork and dedication displayed by all parties involved. The bold actions of this criminal led him exactly where he deserves to be, the Marceno Motel."

Video: Girl with autism rescued from swampy woods by Hillsborough County deputies

Plummer's criminal history consists of several DUIs and violation of probation. He was charged with armed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft of over $100k, and possession of a bullet-proof vest while committing certain offenses.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter