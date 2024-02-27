4-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in critical condition after being hit by car in Clearwater

article

The 4-year-old boy who was struck by a car in Clearwater on Sunday and airlifted in critical condition is the son of a Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, the team's manager announced.

The City of Clearwater reported the child, Toby Swanson, of Fargo, North Dakota, remains in critical condition at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete.

READ: 4-year-old hit by SUV in Clearwater Beach, airlifted to All Children's Hospital: Officials

He is the son of Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson, who had been with the team at their spring training complex in Dunedin.

Earlier this month, the Blue Jays posted a picture of the father and son on Facebook.

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider announced Erik is stepping away from the team for the time being to be with his family.

"Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family," the Blue Jays said in a statement. "Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first. Our love, support and prayers are with Erik, Madison, Toby and the entire Swanson family. Out of respect for Erik and his family, we’re not going to comment further on this."

Clearwater police reported on Sunday that Toby had been hit by a valet driver at the Opal Sands, at 430 S. Gulfview Blvd. Police added that the driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.