Florida man accused of Winter Haven Walmart theft plays role in nabbing domestic violence suspect: WHPD

What do a habitual shoplifter and a repeat domestic abuser have in common? Winter Haven police say they were both busted at a Walmart parking lot by eagle-eyed officers who recognized one suspect while detaining the other for different reasons.

The backstory:

Winter Haven police officers went to a home on Ave. F SE on Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. to investigate a reported domestic violence incident.

When they arrived, officers said Kelly Curtis Crowley, 35, had left the home on a bicycle.

The victim gave Crowley’s description to police, and it was sent to other officers as a BOLO (Be On The Lookout).

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police got a call from the Walmart on Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven. The caller said someone inside the store was headed toward the exit with items they concealed and had no intention of purchasing.

As officers arrived, the suspected shoplifter, who was later identified as Zachary McCourt, 31, of Sebring, was seen walking through the parking lot toward a vehicle with his $952 haul, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Officers detained McCourt and took him into custody.

While on the scene with the shoplifter, police said they saw a man matching the description of the BOLO from earlier in the day riding a bicycle in the area of the Walmart parking lot and detained him.

History of crimes

Dig deeper:

Crowley, who has a history of battery and domestic violence (2010, 2012, 2014 and 2024), was booked into the Polk County Jail for domestic battery by strangulation and domestic violence prior conviction.

McCourt, who has a history of shoplifting and theft (in Florida 2023 and California 2013 and 2017), was booked into the Polk County Jail for felony theft 3rd subsequent offense.

What they're saying:

"Squad 3 was on the mark with these arrests," said Chief Vance Monroe. "This goes to show you that our officers are aware of calls, at all times, regardless of whether they are in the midst of making an arrest or not."

