Florida man arrested for drowning ex-girlfriend's dog, police say

A Florida man was arrested for reportedly drowning his ex-girlfriend's dog at a home in Lake City Wednesday.

Police officers arrested 23-year-old Jeremy Brock for willful torture and the intentional death of an animal.

Shortly before 2 p.m., authorities were called out to a residence on SW Poplar Lane – where Brock previously lived – regarding animal cruelty.

After speaking with the current resident, officers learned Brock sent text messages to his ex-girlfriend threatening to kill her dog. The dog was in the current resident's possession as Brock's ex-girlfriend was relocating, police said.

After returning to the residence after an outing, police said the resident found the dog dead in the bathtub with a dog leash tightly wrapped around its neck.

When police spoke with Brock, he admitted to drowning the dog by "filling the bathtub with water and placing a wet pillow over its head while applying downward force with the weight of a laundry basket", officers said in a press release.

Brock was booked into the Columbia County jail where he is being held on a $5,000.