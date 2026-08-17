Florida man arrested after shooting cat with BB gun: LCSO

article

The Brief Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly shot a cat with a BB gun near Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The cat suffered a fractured leg from the gunshot wound and was taken to an animal hospital for treatment, LCSO said. Investigators found the BB gun inside an open shed on the suspect's property.



A Florida man was arrested after Lee County deputies say he shot a cat with a BB gun, leaving the animal with a fractured leg.

Florida animal cruelty arrest

The backstory:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded over the weekend to Mesa Drive near Fort Myers after receiving a report that a man had shot a cat.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Deputies located the suspect, identified as Nicholas Laney, 42, on the front porch of his home, according to the sheriff's office.

The injured cat was taken to BluePearl Pet Hospital for treatment, LCSO said.

Cat suffers fractured leg

Dig deeper:

Veterinarians found that the cat had suffered a fractured leg from a gunshot wound, according to LCSO.

Detectives obtained a search warrant at Laney's home.

During the search, investigators found the BB gun outside the home inside an open shed, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Detectives arrested Laney on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Sheriff warns against animal cruelty

What they're saying:

"I will not tolerate anyone who hurts an animal in Lee County," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "If you harm or kill an animal, our deputies, precinct detectives, and Animal Cruelty Task Force will be out in full force — ensuring you are charged to the fullest extent of the law. Due to the quick actions of the witness in this case, we were able to get the cat the medical attention it needs and the abuser behind bars. I can't stress this enough: if you see it, say it, make the call."