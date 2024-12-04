Florida man denied entry to USAA building puts on helmet and drives car into facility: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida man with his sights set on entering a USAA building in Tampa wasn’t going to let anything stop him from gaining access.

Tampa police say Robert Beaty, 70, went to the guard gate at the USAA office located at 17200 Commerce Park Blvd. shortly before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and demanded to be let inside.

READ: Man accused of gunning down ex-girlfriend in front of her kids at St. Pete cemetery in 2021 captured in Mexico

After the guards refused to let him inside, officers say Beaty put on a helmet, drove recklessly through the USAA parking garage and damaged several fences on the property.

Police say Beaty drove into the USAA building after being denied entry by guards. Image is courtesy of TPD.

Two people in a marked security SUV tried to block Beaty in, but police say he intentionally reversed and struck their vehicle to create space.

READ: Trump considering nominating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for defense secretary: WSJ report

When officers arrived, they found Beaty on the third floor of the parking garage, where he was taken into custody.

Robert Beaty mugshot courtesy of Tampa Police Department.

Beaty was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one felony count of burglary of an occupied structure and one felony count of criminal mischief of $1,000 or more.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: