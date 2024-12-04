Trump considering nominating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for defense secretary, reports say

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering nominating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for defense secretary, replacing current nominee Pete Hegseth, according to The Wall Street Journal.

DeSantis and Trump have been allies, and also foes, in the past. The two were rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential primary before DeSantis dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump.

If DeSantis is chosen for the cabinet position, it would mark the tenth pick from Florida for Trump's second administration. Two of those picks, former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, have already withdrawn their names for consideration for their respective appointments.

READ: Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister withdraws from President-elect Trump's DEA nomination

It appears Hegseth may do the same. He faces allegations of sexual, financial and personal misconduct during his time running two veterans' advocacy groups.

The Wall Street Journal says discussions about a possible replacement are in the early stages, but that Trump has floated the two-term Florida governor’s name to several people.

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump side by side.

DeSantis served in the U.S. Navy as a JAG officer in Iraq and at the Guantánamo Bay detention facility.

In 2018, Trump helped supercharge the then-little known congressman’s campaign for governor. Florida voters elected DeSantis to a second term in 2022.

