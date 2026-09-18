Florida man dies while scalloping: WCSO

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The Brief A 66-year-old Tallahassee resident died Friday morning after experiencing a medical emergency while scalloping near the lighthouse in Wakulla County, according to investigators. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded by boat and performed lifesaving measures. The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is assisting state wildlife officers with the ongoing investigation.



A 66-year-old Tallahassee resident died after suffering a medical emergency while scalloping, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.

Tragedy near lighthouse

What we know:

Emergency dispatchers received a call at approximately 10:04 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a boater in distress near the lighthouse.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rushed to the scene by boat and located the boater.

First responders immediately initiated lifesaving measures, but the 66-year-old Tallahassee resident was pronounced dead.

Authorities confirmed that appropriate family notifications have been made.

Boating safety investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the boater or the exact cause of the medical emergency.

The sheriff’s office and FWC continue to investigate the incident and plan to release additional details as they become available.