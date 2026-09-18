Florida man dies while scalloping: WCSO
ST. MARKS, Fla. - A 66-year-old Tallahassee resident died after suffering a medical emergency while scalloping, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office.
Tragedy near lighthouse
What we know:
Emergency dispatchers received a call at approximately 10:04 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a boater in distress near the lighthouse.
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rushed to the scene by boat and located the boater.
First responders immediately initiated lifesaving measures, but the 66-year-old Tallahassee resident was pronounced dead.
Authorities confirmed that appropriate family notifications have been made.
Boating safety investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the boater or the exact cause of the medical emergency.
The sheriff’s office and FWC continue to investigate the incident and plan to release additional details as they become available.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the local Sheriff's Office, which posted official details regarding the multi-agency emergency response and ongoing investigation.