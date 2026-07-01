Florida scallop season 2026: Here’s what to know

The Brief The Florida scallop season is officially underway with key harvesting windows opening across multiple coastal regions. Daily bag limits restrict how many gallons an individual or vessel can collect depending on the location.



Scalloping enthusiasts are hitting state waters as harvesting windows open for the popular marine activity across several coastal regions.

State wildlife regulations detail strict guidelines regarding regional dates, collection limits, and licensing requirements for recreational harvesters.

Florida harvesting zone schedules

What we know:

The overall scallop season runs from June 15 through Sept. 24, but exact dates depend entirely on where you go.

June 15- Labor Day :

Fenholloway through Suwannee Rivers Zone (including Keaton Beach and the Steinhatchee area)

This region includes all state waters east of Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County and north of Alligator Pass daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County.

July 1 – September 24 :

Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County, Levy, Citrus and Hernando Counties

This region includes all state waters from the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County to Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County (including Carrabelle, Lanark and St. Marks) as well as all state waters south of Alligator Pass daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County and north of the Hernando – Pasco County line (including Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa).

July 10 – August 18:

Pasco Zone

This region includes all state waters south of the Hernando – Pasco County line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, and includes all waters of the Anclote River.

August 16 – September 24:

St. Joseph Bay and Gulf County

This region includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.

Daily Bag Limits

Gulf through NW Taylor County and Levy through Pasco County:

Per person: 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat

Per vessel: Maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat (1/2 gallon = 4 pints)

Fenholloway through Suwannee River Zone:

June 15-30:

Per person: 1 gallon whole bay scallops in shell or one cup shucked

Per vessel: 5 gallons whole or two pints shucked

July 1 - Labor Day:

Per person: 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat

Per vessel: Maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell, or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat (1/2 gallon = 4 pints)

Essential marine harvesting rules

Why you should care:

Harvesters must collect the shellfish by hand or use a landing or dip net. Anyone participating must possess a valid Florida saltwater fishing license unless they qualify for a specific exemption or are wading directly from the shore without leaving the bottom.