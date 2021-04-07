Florida man freed after nearly 30 years on death row

A man who spent nearly 30 years on death row is finally getting out of prison. A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Crosley Green to be released.

Green, 63, will walk out of a Florida prison this week. He was convicted of murder back in the 1980s and has spent the last three decades fighting that conviction.

Green has attracted the help of volunteers, private investigators, and attorneys who believe he had nothing to do with the 1989 shooting death of Charles Flynn, Jr.

The efforts of the volunteers have paid off, somewhat. He was removed from death row, and three years ago, his conviction was overturned. But the state is appealing that decision.

So, while Crosley will be able to taste freedom, he will still be wearing an ankle monitor and he will be under house arrest until a decision on the appeal is rendered.

Meanwhile, he will live with his brother in Mims, Florida as he awaits the appeals court’s verdict.