Deadly crash closes I-75 northbound in Hillsborough County: FHP

Published  March 3, 2026 9:36am EST
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • All lanes of northbound I-75 are closed near Bruce B Downs Blvd. due to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m.
    • Troopers have not said when the interstate will reopen.

TAMPA, Fla. - All lanes of northbound I-75 are closed near Bruce B Downs Blvd. in Hillsborough County due to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m., and as of 9:30 a.m., the roadway remained shut down.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released details about the crash, nor have they said when the interstate will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This article was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol. 

