Deadly crash closes I-75 northbound in Hillsborough County: FHP
article
TAMPA, Fla. - All lanes of northbound I-75 are closed near Bruce B Downs Blvd. in Hillsborough County due to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m., and as of 9:30 a.m., the roadway remained shut down.
What we don't know:
Troopers have not released details about the crash, nor have they said when the interstate will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.