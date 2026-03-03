Deadly crash closes I-75 northbound in Hillsborough County: FHP

article

The Brief All lanes of northbound I-75 are closed near Bruce B Downs Blvd. due to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Troopers have not said when the interstate will reopen.



All lanes of northbound I-75 are closed near Bruce B Downs Blvd. in Hillsborough County due to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m., and as of 9:30 a.m., the roadway remained shut down.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released details about the crash, nor have they said when the interstate will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.