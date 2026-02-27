New calculator shows what Florida’s proposed property tax cuts could do to your bill

The Brief Hillsborough County’s property appraiser launched a new online calculator Thursday to show how proposed property tax changes could affect homesteaded homeowners. One example in the tool shows a home with a taxable value of $281,268 could drop from an estimated $5,750 tax bill to about $1,950 under proposals like HJR 203/HJR 201. Supporters call it homeowner relief. Critics warn it could blow a major hole in local budgets that pay for services like police, fire and roads.



Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez’s office launched a new Proposed Tax Legislation Estimator Thursday, giving homeowners a way to plug in their property and see estimated outcomes under multiple property tax proposals being debated in Tallahassee.

"Instead of leaving you guessing," Henriquez said in a video from his office, "We've created a tool to help you see the real numbers and exactly what this could mean for you and your family."

The estimator provides side-by-side examples tied to specific proposals.

In one sample case, the tool lists a home with a taxable value of $281,268 and estimated 2026 taxes of $5,750 if no changes pass.

By the numbers:

Under House Joint Resolution 203, the estimate drops to $1,950, a reduction of about $3,800 a year.

In the tool's summary, the resolution would eliminate non-school property taxes for homesteaded homes while school district taxes remain.

The tool also shows other proposals with different impacts, including a smaller reduction under HJR 207 (estimated $4,800) and a larger reduction under HJR 209 for homeowners who can show proof of property insurance (estimated $3,050).

The same example summary projects a countywide financial impact of about $800 million under proposals like HJR 203/HJR 201, based on the 2025 certified tax roll.

The other side:

Critics argue reductions of that size could force cities and counties to cut services, delay projects, or shift costs through higher fees or other revenue sources. State economists and opponents have raised concerns about large budget gaps for local governments if property tax revenue drops sharply.

Supporters say homeowners need relief and frame property taxes as a long-term burden.

READ: Florida housing relief: Bill aimed at cutting closing costs for families clears first hurdle

What they're saying:

Speaking Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "At the end of the day, your home is your castle. You either own it or you don't, right? And if you have to keep paying tax to the government your whole life just to live on your own property, do you really own it then?"

The property appraiser’s office caveats that the estimator is an informational tool and results can change with value updates, exemptions and final millage rates set later by local taxing authorities.