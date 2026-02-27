Lakewood Ranch mother kills 2 children before taking her own life in ‘violent scene’: MCSO

article

The Brief Two children and a woman were found dead inside a home in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday night. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in the 8200 block of Pavia Way in Lakewood Ranch around 8:30 p.m. to do a welfare check at the request of the homeowner, who was out of town and found the bodies. MCSO said that preliminary information indicates that all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the community.



Two children and a woman were found dead inside a home in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday night.

What we know:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home in the 8200 block of Pavia Way in Lakewood Ranch around 8:30 p.m. to do a welfare check at the request of the homeowner, who was out of town.

Upon arrival, deputies said that they saw circumstances that prompted them to enter the home.

Once inside the home, the deputies said they found the woman and the two children dead.

Deputies said two children ages 14 and 11 were found dead from homicidal violence in separate rooms.

The 44-year-old mother was found dead in another room.

"It’s unimaginable that two children were killed inside their home by a parent and then she took her own life," stated Randy Warren with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said that preliminary information indicates that all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

What's next:

Detectives are still processing the scene and reviewing evidence and said deputies have not responded to the home in the past.

Warren would not say how everyone died, but noted that it was a ‘violent scene’.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official causes and manner of deaths.

What we don't know:

The motive for the deaths has not been revealed.

What they're saying:

"This is a horrible thing for the deputies to have to witness," Warren said. "Even worse, for the father and the husband who was on his way back from South America. He flew in this morning and had to be notified of what happened here. It’s an incredible emotional day for him. It’s not a good scene at all."

The Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch sent FOX 13 this statement upon learning of the three deaths:

"We are aware of a tragic incident that occurred within The Lake Club. At this time, the matter remains under investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. We do not have additional information to provide. Our hearts are with the family and all those affected during this incredibly difficult time. As this is an active investigation and out of respect for those involved, we will not be providing further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.