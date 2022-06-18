Expand / Collapse search
Florida man in cow pajamas among 6 arrested on drug charges

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A Florida man is trading his ‘udderly’ impressive cow-print jammies for a jailhouse jumpsuit after being arrested on drug and ammunition charges earlier this week. 

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Anthony Bonnell was one of six people taken into custody when deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at an Okeechobee home on Friday. 

Deputies say Bonnell, who was dressed to impress in a black and white pajama set with pink trim and a pink hat, appeared confused when they arrested him for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. 

Five other people at the home were also arrested on drug-related charges. 

Courtesy: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office

In a post on the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the agency recommended that anyone wanting to deal drugs in the county may want to consider ‘MOOOOO-ving’.