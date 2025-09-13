Florida man with knife threatens people at Spring Hill gas station: HCSO

The Brief A Florida man with a knife was arrested after threatening people at a Spring Hill gas station, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say that nobody was injured during the incident. No charges have been filed yet, and the incident is under investigation.



A Florida man holding a knife was walking around threatening people near a Mobile gas station in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, and they arrested the suspect across the street at the Exxon gas station.

Investigators say that nobody was injured during the incident.

HCSO has not released the name of the man in custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

No charges have been filed yet, and the incident is under investigation.

