Florida man searches metro Atlanta for missing fiancée

A Florida man desperately searches for his missing fiancée. Joe Brigati says he last saw Brianna Quinteros walking into a supermarket on Atlanta Highway in Loganville on March 25. But, he says, he did not see her walk back out. Brigati says Quinteros lives with mental-health issues and may be pregnant.

This past week has been excruciating for Brigati.

"Terrible, I don’t eat, don’t sleep much," Brigati said.

Brigati says he and Quinteros rode up from Florida on a motorcycle to visit his brother. They stopped at the grocery store sometime between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m. on March 25.

"She went inside, asked me if I wanted something to drink," Brigati said.

Thirty minutes passed.

"I started to get concerned after about half an hour," Brigati said.

He went inside after an hour.

"She wasn’t in either one of the restrooms. She wasn’t in the store," he said.

Brigati says he asked store workers if they saw her.

"They couldn’t tell me anything," he said.

He says he checked the others stores nearby and the parking lot. Quinteros was nowhere in sight.

"Anything could’ve happened. I don’t know what happened," he said.

Brigati says Quinteros may be pregnant, and she lives with mental-health issues.

"She has bipolar disorder. She suffers from severe depression, schizophrenia," Brigati said. "She’s not on any medication at the moment."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Brianna Quinteros (Supplied)

He says Quinteros has walked off before, and he says she called her ex-husband.

"When I called the number back that she had called from, there was no answer. I tried texting it, nothing," Brigati said.

This time, he fears the worst.

"Some monster could’ve picked her up and no telling what could happen," he said.

Brigati has one simple message for the woman he calls the love of his life.

"I love you. Come home," he said.

Brianna Quinteros is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has dark hair. She was last seen wearing a Georgia Bulldogs camouflage shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the police.