WATCH: 2 suspects beat up teen, steal his bike in Clearwater over near collision

Clearwater Police are searching for two suspects who beat up a teenager and stole his bike last week after almost crashing into him moments before.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, on May 1 just before 7 p.m., the teen nearly collided with a gray Nissan SUV in the parking lot of a gas station at Fort Harrison Avenue and Chestnut Street.

READ: Man armed with railroad spike killed in deputy-involved shooting at Plant City worship center

Two men in the SUV followed the teen for several blocks before running him off the road near Hamlet Avenue and Belleview Boulevard. The passenger jumped out of the SUV and tackled him and began beating him.

One of the men, the driver, wore what appeared to be a security uniform, as seen in the video. The passenger was a bald white man, wearing a black shirt and jeans with full arm tattoos and a possible neck tattoo.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The driver was a white man with salt-and-pepper hair and glasses.

CPD asks anyone with information on the identity of the suspects to call them at 727-562-4242.