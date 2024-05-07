Operation Pop Top: Winter Haven police arrest restaurant, bar employees for selling drinks to minors

The Winter Haven Police Department started "Operation Pop Top" after receiving complaints about alcohol being sold to underage customers at local bars and restaurants.

According to officials, three people were arrested during the operation that was conducted on Friday and Saturday. The WHPD says minors who were working with police visited various stores and establishments to see if the clerk or bartender would sell an alcoholic beverage to someone under 21 years old.

According to authorities, 12 bars/restaurants and convenience stores were checked for alcohol sales during the operation.

One restaurant and two bars were not in compliance, while four convenience stores and all the other establishments were in compliance, according to the police department.

Officials say 21-year-old Elizabeth Cravey of Auburndale was arrested after she served minors two alcoholic beverages at Duke's Brewhouse located at 1708 6th St SE. According to police, the minors showed Cravey their IDs, but they were served anyway.

Authorities say 45-year-old Hebe Alexandra Light of Davenport was arrested after serving minors two alcoholic beverages at Caribbean Bay located at 1004 Lake Howard Dr SW. According to law enforcement, the minors showed Light their IDs, but they were still served.

Police say 67-year-old Debbie Ann Dekle of Winter Haven was arrested after not asking for a minor's age and serving them an alcoholic beverage anyway at Old Man Frank's located at 1005 Lake Howard Dr.

"These types of operations are important for our community to ensure our businesses that sell alcohol know that we take underage sales serious," said Police Chief David Brannan in a press release. "I want to thank each of these businesses, that were in compliance, for helping to keep our youth safe."

