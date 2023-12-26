Florida man shoots, kills half-brother on Christmas while he was looking for his cell phone, officials say

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his half-brother on Christmas as he was looking for his cell phone, according to a press release from DuPage County in Illinois.

Kendall Yarborough, 28, was charged with two counts of first degree murder after the incident that unfolded at a home in Naperville, Illinois, on Monday afternoon. Naperville is located within the Chicago metro.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man – identified as James Watson – inside with a gunshot to his abdomen, according to a press release from DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick.

An investigation revealed that Watson was reportedly downstairs and became upset when he couldn't find his cell phone, according to authorities. He slammed a card table on the floor, and that's when Yarborough, who was upstairs, allegedly shot down toward Watson, striking him in the abdomen.

"On Christmas day, James Watson lost his life after his half-brother, Kendall Yarborough allegedly shot him in the abdomen while James was looking for his cell phone," Berlin said in a press release. "This senseless act of violence will not go unpunished. To James’ family and friends, I offer my sincere condolences and wish them strength as they mourn the loss of a family member and come to terms with another family member accused of his murder. I thank DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick and his office for their work on this sad case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Robert Willis, Helen Kapas and Michael Paup, for their work in securing charges against Mr. Yarborough."

Family members immediately called 911 and began to render aid to Watson. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

At the home, deputies found a 9mm handgun and one spent 9mm bullet casing.

"It is horrible that a tragedy occurred on Christmas," Mendrick said in a press release. "It goes to show that domestic violence can occur in any home and that’s why we take domestic related incidents seriously at the DuPage County Sheriff's Office. Thank you for all the hard work from first responders and State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office for handling this serious crime during their Christmas holiday."

Yarborough was taken into custody. He appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday morning. The court granted Yarborough's motion to continue his pre-trial detention hearing until Wednesday afternoon.