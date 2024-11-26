Florida man sold cocaine at his jewelry store, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A jewelry store owner is facing charges after a months-long investigation found that he trafficked and sold cocaine at his business, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.
According to HCSO, Pedro Martinez, 54, owns Three J Jewelers off Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the jewelry store last Friday and found cocaine, leading to the arrest of Martinez, deputies said.
Mugshot of Pedro Martinez courtesy of the Hernando County Jail.
Martinez faces the following charges:
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Sale of cocaine
- Possession of a structure with the intent to sell a controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
- Unlawful use of a two-way communication device
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
