Florida man turns five-acre property into winter wonderland

The Brief Michael Lemek has transformed his five-acre property into a winter wonderland for visitors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 to 10 p.m. Lemek's non-profit petting zoo is also open to the public during this time. No admission fee is required, but Lemek is asking visitors to consider a donation for his non-profit petting zoo.



Thousands of lights fill a five-acre Nokomis property in Sarasota County.

It's open to the public and brings the feel of an old-fashioned Christmas.

The spirit of Christmas has lived in Michael Lemek's heart since he was a child.

"I grew up with my mother who always had Christmas and made sure everything was special and all lit up. I’m trying to continue that tradition," he told FOX 13.

You can find him doing so on his five-acre property off of Kilpatrick Road in Nokomis.

37,000 lights are on display to greet visitors Friday through Sunday.

"People can come down, drive through, stop, see the animals. Feed them some treats if they’d like to and get a hot chocolate and candy cane and hang out and just enjoy it," he said.

You'll also find his non-profit petting zoo filled with donkeys, ducks, pigs, goats and even Scottish Highland Cows.

MORE: Tampa Bay Area holiday lights

"Mango is so cute," said one visitor, referring to the animals.

Why It matters:

This is why Lemek has opened his property up for the community this Christmas season.

"Not many kids in today's day and age can have a spot where they can come and play with the animals and interact with stuff, rather than on the computer," he said.

It's a stop that leaves visitors like Ryan and Olivia Wagner filled with holiday joy.

"There are animals and there’s music," said Olivia.

Ryan responded, "I like the donkey and I heard there was hot chocolate, and I want to try some of that," he said.

You may even spot Santa Claus taking in all that Florida offers and catching up with those on his nice list.

Michael plans on adding even more, as he hopes his holiday tradition becomes one for all.

"It's enjoyable for me to do. I like to share it with the community. Love when the kids come over and see it. Or the big Santa Claus or Christmas tree. To watch their eyes light up is what it’s all about," he said.

What's next:

Gates are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can find the Nokomis lights at 1720 Kilpatrick Road.

It is free, but Michael will be accepting donations for his non-profit petting zoo.

Santa will be back on December 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to visit with children.

You can learn more by sending an email here.