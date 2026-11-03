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Florida live midterm election results: Chief Financial Officer

By
FOX 13 News
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 6:00 PM EST

The Brief

    • The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
    • Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
    • The race for chief financial officer is between incumbent Blaise Ingoglia and challenger, Annette Taddeo.

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida voters head to the polls on Tuesday to decide between Blaise Ingoglia and Annette Taddeo to be the next chief financial officer.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: Chief Financial Officer

Live election results: Florida Map

The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.

2026 Elections