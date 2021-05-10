Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Jacksonville boy

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy from Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 11-year-old Godric Bennett likely left his home Sunday around 6 p.m. after a "disagreement with a family member and has yet to return." They said he was last seen in the 2700 block of Main Street in Jacksonville with another juvenile.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, cameo shorts and white shoes. The sheriff's office said he is 4 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone having seen or knowing the whereabouts of Godric is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.