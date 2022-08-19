Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old last seen Wednesday in Lake City

article

A statewide alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old, who was last seen Wednesday in Lake City, Florida.

The alert was issued for Dalia Martinez-Lopez. Officials describe her as 5'3 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, with has brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 400 block of South East Woodhaven Street.

Lake City is located in Columbia County, which is 50 miles north of Gainesville and about 65 miles west of Jacksonville.

Dalia was last seen wearing a black shirt. She is known to wear glasses.

No other information was immediately provided by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, including what may have led up to her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Dalia's whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-758-1095 or dial 911.