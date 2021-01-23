Florida missing child alert issued for Jacksonville baby

article

A Florida Missing child alert has been issued for four-month-old Yisrael Toler. She was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of W. 32nd Street in Jacksonville and may be in the company of Evelyne Franzua.

Toler is a Black female, 1’6" tall, 15 pounds and has black/brown curly hair.

Franzua is a Black female who is 5’5", weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2011, silver Nissan Altima, FL tag number NNWZ24.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

