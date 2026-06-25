Manatee County detectives dismantle $3.5M criminal network targeting elderly residents

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The Brief Manatee County detectives disrupted an organized criminal network that they say stole millions of dollars from older residents across the state. Authorities arrested multiple suspects and tied the network to more than 40 victims who lost over $3.5 million. A federal judge sentenced one woman to 27 months in prison after she traveled through Florida to collect cash from victims.



Manatee County sheriff's detectives dismantled an organized elder fraud network that they say targeted older residents across Florida, leading to multiple arrests and a federal prison sentence.

The complex operation defrauded more than 40 victims out of over $3.5 million, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Elder fraud investigation

What we know:

MCSO launched an investigation in July 2025 after a resident reported a scammer posing as a Federal Trade Commission representative. The suspicious resident took photos of a woman who came to his home to collect cash, as well as her vehicle.

Economic Crimes detectives used the images to identify 40-year-old Xin Liu, a Chinese national. Liu confessed to her role, faced charges in Manatee County for a scheme to defraud, and was later sentenced in federal court to 27 months in prison.

Statewide criminal network

The backstory:

Investigators discovered that Liu traveled throughout the state over several days in July 2025 to collect cash, attempting to steal more than $95,000. The momentum from her arrest led detectives to dozens of other victims across Florida.

One 79-year-old Manatee County woman had already lost over $200,000 to a cryptocurrency scam. While detectives interviewed her, scammers called to set up another $30,000 cash pickup, prompting an immediate undercover sting operation.

Undercover courier arrests

Local perspective:

Surveillance during the sting led to the arrest of a 52-year-old Chinese national who detectives said acted as a courier. That suspect faces charges of scheme to defraud and conspiracy to commit a first-degree felony.

A third suspect, a 56-year-old Chinese national, was later arrested on identical charges involving an older victim. During a search of a home linked to the network, detectives found thousands of suspected counterfeit items, triggering a separate federal investigation.

Millions in losses

By the numbers:

$3.5 million: The total amount of reported losses stolen by the criminal organization from older individuals.

40: The minimum number of victims identified by law enforcement throughout Florida.

27 months: The federal prison sentence handed down to Liu, who must also pay restitution.

Ongoing fraud cases

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the 52-year-old and 56-year-old suspects arrested during the expanding investigation. It remains unclear exactly how many more couriers operated within the state network or how many counterfeit items were seized during the house raid.

Officials also have not specified how long the broader criminal organization had been operating before the first victim came forward.

Law enforcement response

What they're saying:

"These criminals specifically targeted elderly victims and stole their life savings," Sheriff Rick Wells said. "Thanks to the determination of our detectives and the cooperation of our law enforcement partners, we were able to stop additional victims from being defrauded, identify those responsible, and hold them accountable."

Wells noted that the federal prison sentence serves as a reminder that those who prey on vulnerable residents face serious consequences. Several state and federal cases remain pending as the investigation is active.