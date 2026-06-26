Pinellas Park Kwik Stop owner, employee accused of selling THC products to minors near elementary school

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The Brief Two men were arrested following a Pinellas Park narcotics investigation into a convenience store accused of selling illegal THC and drug products near an elementary school, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department. Police searched the Kwik Stop retail location and a nearby home on Thursday, seizing hundreds of packages of suspected illegal narcotics. Undercover detectives said the business concealed banned substances to continue selling them after a recent statewide emergency order by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.



The Pinellas Park Police Department says a narcotics investigation ended with the arrest of a convenience store owner and his employee who are accused of selling illegal THC products and other controlled substances near an elementary school.

Pinellas Park narcotics investigation

The backstory:

Police launched an investigation after identifying the Kwik Stop convenience store at 9019 60th St. N. as a business allegedly selling illegal THC products to minors. Detectives also uncovered information that controlled substances, including prohibited 7-hydroxymitragynine kratom (7-OH) products, were being hidden inside the business to avoid police detection.

The store is located about 700 feet from Skyview Elementary School, police said.

Investigators said the case continued after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued an emergency rule on June 22 targeting 7-OH and related substances.

According to police, the store owner removed the products from public display and claimed it was in response to the new rule. However, detectives allege the products were hidden and continued to be sold despite the emergency order and the business's proximity to a school.

Police said the operation used both the retail store and a Pinellas Park residence to store and distribute controlled substances.

Seizure of hidden narcotics

By the numbers:

During the searches, detectives seized:

741 packages of suspected illicit THC products

Approximately 400 packages of Kratom 7-OH products, totaling more than 2,500 individual servings

25 packages of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

According to police, the store owner and employee were arrested.

Ayman Abd Elmotagaly, 41, faces the following charges:

Two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

One count of operating a drug house

Medhat Saied, 51, was booked on the following charges:

Two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

One count of operating a drug house

According to arrest affidavits, undercover detectives purchased products containing 7-OH from the business on multiple occasions. Laboratory testing later determined the products contained more than 700 parts per million of 7-OH on a dry-weight basis.

Investigators also allege the business displayed and sold products containing magic mushrooms and illegal 7-OH compounds.

‘These substances are poison’

What they're saying:

"After the attorney general acted to remove these dangerous 7-OH products from Florida shelves, this business had a clear obligation to comply with the law," Pinellas Park Police Chief Adam Geissenberger said. "Instead, these products were hidden and remained available for sale. Despite the creative marketing and packaging, the suspects knew full well what they were selling. These substances are poison, and their intentional acts to subvert the law for financial gain placed children, families and our community at risk. The Pinellas Park Police Department will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold businesses accountable when they choose profit over public safety."

Investigation continues

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active and is continuing in partnership with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.

Authorities said additional arrests and charges could be forthcoming as investigators pursue more leads.