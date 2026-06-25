Fake law enforcement officer tries to pull over undercover Hillsborough County deputy: HCSO

The Brief A Hillsborough County undercover deputy says he was targeted in an attempted traffic stop on U.S. Highway 301 North by a driver in a Chevrolet Suburban utilizing illegal emergency lights. Deputies intervened during the Thonotosassa encounter and discovered an additional light bar along with a firearm inside the suspect's vehicle. The suspect faces multiple criminal charges as detectives continue looking into the dangerous incident.



An undercover Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy arrested a man who tried to pull him over using fake emergency lights on a local highway.

Hillsborough County traffic encounter

What we know:

A driver in a black Chevrolet Suburban activated red and blue emergency lights on Wednesday while tailing an undercover sheriff's vehicle along U.S. Highway 301 North in Thonotosassa. Deputies quickly intervened and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. During their search, detectives found the active emergency light setup, an extra 2-foot emergency light bar, and a handgun.

Emergency lighting gear and a firearm are displayed after being seized by Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 301 North. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities arrested 46-year-old Nadi Jabari at the scene.

He is charged with false personation, unlawful use of a blue light, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Nadi Jabari, 46, faces charges of false personation, unlawful use of a blue light and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Active sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if Jabari has pulled over other drivers using this vehicle setup.

It is unclear where he obtained the emergency light equipment and his motive for attempting the stop.

Safety during traffic stops

What they're saying:

"When someone falsely presents themselves as law enforcement, they threaten the trust that exists between deputies and the community we serve," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This individual's actions were dangerous, deliberate, and illegal. We will aggressively pursue anyone who attempts to impersonate a deputy and use that deception to intimidate or endanger others."

The sheriff's office also shared a warning for the community in a statement: "Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious crime that puts innocent people at risk and undermines public trust. If you are ever uncertain whether a traffic stop is legitimate, drive to a well-lit public location and call 911."

Next steps in the case

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.