Hillsborough County ambulance crash: Man arrested for ramming first responders transporting patient in Ruskin

The Brief Deputies arrested a man after a reckless Hillsborough County ambulance crash in Ruskin left significant damage to utility infrastructure. Authorities say the suspect repeatedly tried to force his way into the emergency vehicle before intentionally ramming it on Thursday night. The crash forced the ambulance carrying a female patient off the road, knocking out multiple utility boxes and a utility pole.



A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he targeted and intentionally caused an ambulance carrying a patient to crash in Ruskin late Thursday evening.

What led up to the ambulance crash?

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Johnny Arman, 35, after the violent confrontation that began at a Ruskin home just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies said first responders with HCFR responded to a medical call at the home, and while they were providing emergency care to a female patient, Arman, who was also at the home, started becoming hostile towards the first responders.

Pictured: Johnny Arman. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Despite HCFR crews telling Arman to stay back, the suspect repeatedly tried to force his way into the ambulance and interfere with paramedics, according to HCSO. After the ambulance left the home with the patient, Arman got into his vehicle and started following the ambulance toward the hospital.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Arman used his vehicle to block the ambulance's path before accelerating directly toward it on Upper Creek Drive near Galen Court. The ambulance driver tried avoiding a crash, but Arman's vehicle hit the ambulance, forcing it off the road and into multiple utility boxes and a utility pole, according to investigators.

Two HCFR paramedics and the patient were in the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the relationship between Arman and the female patient who was being transported.

Ruskin utility infrastructure damage

By the numbers:

The crash caused more than $100,000 in damages to the nearby utility infrastructure, according to HCSO. The damage done to the utility infrastructure required TECO and Spectrum to respond and repair the damaged equipment.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County sheriff responds

What they're saying:

"This suspect's actions went far beyond obstructing first responders. He deliberately targeted an ambulance carrying a patient in need of medical care, putting the lives of paramedics, the patient, and everyone on the roadway in jeopardy," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Emergency responders should never have to fear being attacked while performing their duties. This reckless and violent behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone who endangers those who dedicate their lives to saving others will be held fully accountable."

Criminal charges filed

Dig deeper:

Arman is now facing multiple charges, including:

Two counts of aggravated battery on a firefighter with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Two counts of unlawfully impeding, threatening or harassing a first responder

Criminal mischief ($1,000 or more)

Burglary of an authorized emergency vehicle