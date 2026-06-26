Hillsborough County ambulance crash: Man arrested for ramming first responders transporting patient in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. - A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he targeted and intentionally caused an ambulance carrying a patient to crash in Ruskin late Thursday evening.
What led up to the ambulance crash?
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Johnny Arman, 35, after the violent confrontation that began at a Ruskin home just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies said first responders with HCFR responded to a medical call at the home, and while they were providing emergency care to a female patient, Arman, who was also at the home, started becoming hostile towards the first responders.
Pictured: Johnny Arman. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Despite HCFR crews telling Arman to stay back, the suspect repeatedly tried to force his way into the ambulance and interfere with paramedics, according to HCSO. After the ambulance left the home with the patient, Arman got into his vehicle and started following the ambulance toward the hospital.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Arman used his vehicle to block the ambulance's path before accelerating directly toward it on Upper Creek Drive near Galen Court. The ambulance driver tried avoiding a crash, but Arman's vehicle hit the ambulance, forcing it off the road and into multiple utility boxes and a utility pole, according to investigators.
Two HCFR paramedics and the patient were in the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the relationship between Arman and the female patient who was being transported.
Ruskin utility infrastructure damage
By the numbers:
The crash caused more than $100,000 in damages to the nearby utility infrastructure, according to HCSO. The damage done to the utility infrastructure required TECO and Spectrum to respond and repair the damaged equipment.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Hillsborough County sheriff responds
What they're saying:
"This suspect's actions went far beyond obstructing first responders. He deliberately targeted an ambulance carrying a patient in need of medical care, putting the lives of paramedics, the patient, and everyone on the roadway in jeopardy," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Emergency responders should never have to fear being attacked while performing their duties. This reckless and violent behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone who endangers those who dedicate their lives to saving others will be held fully accountable."
Criminal charges filed
Dig deeper:
Arman is now facing multiple charges, including:
- Two counts of aggravated battery on a firefighter with a deadly weapon
- Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
- Two counts of unlawfully impeding, threatening or harassing a first responder
- Criminal mischief ($1,000 or more)
- Burglary of an authorized emergency vehicle
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who explained the details of the crash and the subsequent arrest, as well as official statements provided by Sheriff Chad Chronister.