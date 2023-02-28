Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Jacksonville boy

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a statewide missing child alert for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen in the 1400 block of Manotak Avenue in Jacksonville.

Law enforcement is searching for Ryann Terry, who is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is asking anyone who is within a several-mile radius of Manotak Avenue and Lane Avenue to conduct a thorough check of their properties, both residential and business, to include surveillance video and to keep an eye out as they are traveling around the west side Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.