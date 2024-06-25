Florida not a battleground state, Biden's campaign chair says in interview

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

President Biden's reelection campaign chair said in a recent interview that Florida is not in play in November's election.

Biden's campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, told Puck News in an interview published on Monday that she didn't view the Sunshine State as a battleground state.

During the interview, O'Malley Dillon laid out the Biden campaign's ‘six in six’ strategy, focusing on battleground states like Pennsylvania and Georgia.

She was then asked if the campaign saw North Carolina as a battleground state.

"Yes," she replied.

"Florida?" Interviewer John Heilemann asked.

"No," O'Malley Dillon said in response.

"Thank you. I was afraid you were going to lie," Heilemann said.

The last time a Democrat nominee for President won in Florida was in 2012. The party has only won in Florida five times since 1952.

Biden opened a campaign office in Hillsborough County in April and spoke at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus that same month, where he denounced the state's six-week abortion ban.

James Blair, a political director for former President Donald Trump's campaign, mocked O'Malley Dillon's comments in a social media post.

"How does anyone take their campaign seriously when they do this?" he questioned.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.