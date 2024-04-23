President Joe Biden visits Tampa with plans to attack 6-week abortion ban, hopes of boosting reelection odds

Press play above to watch live coverage of President Joe Biden in Tampa

President Joe Biden is visiting Tampa on Tuesday where he will speak at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus.

Biden is expected to land at Tampa International Airport just after 2 p.m. and will spend about three hours in the area.

The president is expected to speak about reproductive freedom while slamming the state’s 6-week abortion ban that goes into effect on May 1.

Analysts think Biden is making a swing for independents and undecided voters, plus Democrats.

READ: Florida woman headed to prison after stealing, selling Biden’s daughter’s diary 4 years ago

While Florida’s 6-week abortion ban is set to take place next week, there is an amendment that will be on the November ballot that will increase the ban to 24 weeks.

A recent poll from Emerson College shows 40% of voters plan to vote yes on the amendment, 25% plan to vote no, and 32% said they have not yet decided. The amendment needs 60% support to pass.

That same poll shows former President Trump leading the state over Biden 51% to 38%.

Gov. Ron DeSantis calls the abortion amendment ‘radical’ because it would override parental consent laws. Biden is expected to say a 6-week ban is a ‘radical’ move and hopes it’ll push voters in his favor.

The president last visited Tampa in February 2023, where he hammered on protecting Medicare and Social Security.

HCC’s Dale Mabry campus will shut down at least one of its main entrances and several of its campus lots for the president’s visit.

The school is also advising students and staff to leave extra time for travel and check their campus maps to find alternative routes.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter