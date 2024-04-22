President Biden to give address on reproductive freedom in Tampa

Highlighting the White House's push to win Florida in November, President Joe Biden will be giving an address on reproductive freedom in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon.

"Women are not without electoral or political power," the president said back in March. "You ain't seen nothing yet."

With a poll showing only 25% of Floridians against an amendment that would enshrine reproductive rights until the 24th week of pregnancy, the president is hoping to drive turnout to not only enshrine the right to choose, but for him to win the state in November and see other Democrats also succeed.

PREVIOUS: President Joe Biden to visit Tampa next week

His Tampa speech on reproductive freedom will draw a contrast with the law that will go into effect on May 1 – a law that will ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

"People can go back to the Rove v. Wade framework," Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) said of the amendment on Monday. "That is what has worked well for 50 years."

The question is whether abortion will be enough to finally drive Florida in a Democratic direction, 12 years after a Democrat last won the state's electoral votes. Governor Ron DeSantis insists Republicans will continue to hold every statewide office, and that the amendment, which needs 60% support, will fail.

"Florida voters over the past four or five cycles have developed a skepticism on these amendments, generally, because they're always written in ways that are confusing," said DeSantis.

RELATED: Florida abortion amendment expected to spawn fierce political battle ahead of November election

The president last visited Tampa in February 2023, where he hammered on protecting Medicare and Social Security. While his reelection campaign is thought to be focusing more on winning states in the Upper Midwest and Arizona – which he won in 2020 – waging a credible battle for Florida would reshape former-President Donald Trump's plans to re-enter office.

"Now that Floridians are going to have this opportunity to vote on it on the November ballot, you're going to see a huge coalition coming together," said Democratic chair Nikki Fried.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: