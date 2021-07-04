Florida officer burned trying to rescue woman from burning car

A police officer was burned on his head and hands while trying to save a woman in a burning car following a crash early Sunday in Jacksonville, officials said.

The woman later died at the scene of the crash, WJXT

The driver of the speeding BMW lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and hit a van around 2 a.m., Lt. Rich Buoye told the television station.

The BMW caught fire and the woman couldn't get out of the burning vehicle, he said.

The officer was treated for burns at the scene, Buoye said.

"I can only imagine how this officer feels trying to get this woman out of the car, unable to. Getting burned himself and watching this woman perish in front of him. It’s terrible," Buoye said.

The other three people in the BMW were treated at a hospital. The man in the van was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the TV station reported.

The names of the woman, the officer, or the other people who were injured, have not been released.