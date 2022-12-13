Expand / Collapse search

Florida opens registration for 2023 feral hog hunting

By FOX 13 news staff
Florida
Feral hog spotted on a trail camera article

Feral hog spotted on a trail camera (Provided by FWC)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If you want to help control Florida's feral hog population, you can sign up for hunting season starting Tuesday.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is opening up registration for the second phase of its hog hunting season. The first phase took place in November with five hunts.

Phase two will kick off in February with an additional five hunts.

To sign up, click here: www.swfwmd.state.fl.us/recreation/feral-hog-hunts

All hunters will need to purchase a $75 permit. 

The state said the hunts are needed since hogs tear up soil searching for food. They also transmit disease to wildlife, livestock, and even humans.