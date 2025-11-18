Florida Orchestra to perform in newly revitalized Centro Asturiano de Tampa venue in Ybor City

The Brief Music is returning to Centro Asturiano de Tampa at East Palm Avenue and North Nebraska Avenue in Ybor City Saturday night. The Florida Orchestra concert will be held in Centro Asturiano’s restored auditorium, which features new seats that are larger than the original 1914 seats. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Cocktails will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m.



Music is returning to Centro Asturiano de Tampa at East Palm Avenue and North Nebraska Avenue in Ybor City Saturday night.

The Florida Orchestra concert will begin at 7 p.m. Cocktails will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held in Centro Asturiano’s restored auditorium, which features new seats that are larger than the original 1914 seats.

The backstory:

Centro Asturiano is one of several historic Tampa mutual aid societies. They were built in the early 1900s by immigrants who came to Tampa to work in the cigar industry. The societies, also called social clubs, provided members with everything from healthcare to entertainment. The historic theater was restored to its historical brilliance in 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ybor City's newly restored Centro Asturiano pays tribute to cigar workers who helped build Tampa

What's next:

The venue is reenergized by a new generation of leadership. It hosts many weddings and other events, but they want to open for more public concerts and other events.

Florida Orchestra violinist Sarah Shellman put on a mini performance for FOX 13.

"I love it. I mean the ambiance is something that isn't created in modern buildings anymore," Shellman told FOX 13.

Tickets and other information on the Florida Orchestra are available here.