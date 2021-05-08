Florida police lieutenant arrested for sexual battery

A Miami-Dade police lieutenant who was also a high-ranking member of a police union has been arrested on rape charges.

The Miami Herald reports the alleged incident took place last month at a police union gala in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Jail records show John Jenkins was arrested late Friday on two counts of sexual battery. He was released Saturday.

The newspaper says Jenkins resigned last week as executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department said he suspended Jenkins after being notified of the case.

