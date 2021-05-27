Florida police officers save man pinned under lawnmower in pond

Some fast-acting police officers leaped into a pond to pull a man out from under a lawnmower on Thursday.

Longwood police officers, along with Longwood Fire Rescue, responded to a possible drowning call around 11:25 a.m., after it was reported a 75-year-old man on a riding lawn mower accidentally drove into a pond, and the riding mower became pinned on top of him.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene and jumped into the water "without hesitation," according to a police spokesperson. The three officers were able to lift the riding mower off of the man and pull him from the water.

The man was treated on scene by Longwood Fire Rescue. One officer suffered burns to the hands from the hot motor and was treated at an area medical center and is expected to be okay.

This daring rescue comes just a day after deputies in Southwest Florida rescued a worker after his tractor mower tipped over into a lake, pinning him underwater for five minutes. He didn't have a pulse when he was pulled out of the water, but after deputies administered CPR, he began breathing again.

