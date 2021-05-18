Florida Rep. Val Demings could run for U.S. Senate against Rubio: report

Florida Congresswoman Val Demings is planning to run for U.S. Senate next year, according to a report by Politico.

The former Orlando police chief would be running against Senator Marco Rubio.

Demings, 64, rose to national prominence as a House Impeachment manager and as a possible running mate for Joe Biden last year. She was first elected to the House in 2016 from Orlando.

Politico reported last month that Demings was also considering a run for governor against Ron DeSantis.

"Either of these positions she would be able to fill quite well," said University of Central Florida political science associate professor Aubrey Jewett.

