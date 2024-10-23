Florida sees dramatic increase in flesh-eating bacteria cases after back-to-back hurricanes

Doctors are warning people about flesh-eating bacteria after the Florida Department of Health saw a dramatic increase in confirmed cases of vibrio vulnificus in the Tampa Bay area.

Before the storms, there was one confirmed case in Hillsborough County. Now, there are more than 30 confirmed cases in the Bay Area, including seven in Hillsborough and 14 in Pinellas. Floodwaters can pose deadly dangers like drowning or electrocution, but there are also hidden risks in the water you can't see, like flesh-eating bacteria doctors want to warn can be just as deadly.

"When this water comes in, it's brackish water, it's tidal sediments, salt water, fresh water, overflowing septic tanks. Then, when it recedes, it leaves bacteria everywhere, in your clothes, your carpets, on walls," said Dr. John Sinnott, a professor of medicine at the University of South Florida.

As Sinnott explained, people with cuts or open wounds can be especially vulnerable.

"Normally, our skin offers pretty good protection, but we are cleaning out," Sinnott said. "If you get an abrasion, a cut or even a puncture, and that's a port of entry for bacteria to cause infection, and they can indeed be serious."

To best stay safe, the Florida Department of Health recommends people avoid swimming or wading in floodwaters. If someone comes in contact with potentially contaminated water, cover any wounds with a waterproof bandage and wash thoroughly afterward.

In terms of how deadly the disease can be, of the 150 to 200 Vibrio vulnificus cases reported to the CDC every year, about one in five people die from the infection – typically within one or two days of getting sick.

"If you do get one, cover with triple antibiotic ointment, a dressing and keep it dry. Don't let these floodwaters get into any cut or wound, or you will have problems," Sinnott said.

