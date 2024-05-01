Florida sees huge spike in wildlife encounter calls from residents

More homeowners are coming face-to-face with animals in Florida – like bears, coyotes, raccoons and alligators – among many other wild species on land and in the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they have experienced a more than 30% increase in human-animal encounter calls just in the last few years. Experts said it is likely from over development in rural areas as the population grows, and from non-natives moving into Florida and not knowing how to co-exist with our wildlife.

"As we see more poorly planned development sprawl out into wild places, that not only means the destruction of habitat for species, but it also means more interactions between people and wildlife," said Elise Bennett, the Florida director of the Center for Biological Diversity.

Bennett works in the Tampa Bay area and oversees the state's conservation efforts. She said there are ways to prevent interactions.

"Florida really needs to focus growth in urban centers and give our wild neighbors room to roam and move freely without us getting in their way," said Bennett. "But when it comes down to just how do we deal with those interactions when they do happen, I think we absolutely need more education. If they know what to do to keep themselves safe and to feel safe, it feels less like a conflict."

The FWC sent FOX 13 a statement, saying:

"As Florida’s population continues to increase, the number of interactions between people and wildlife also increase. Increases in the number of calls to the Wildlife Assistance Program may also be a result of increased public awareness about the Program. In recent years, the Program has increased efforts to make people aware that Wildlife Assistance Biologists are available to provide information about methods to prevent human-wildlife conflicts."

