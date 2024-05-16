State leaders pushing for new safety rules to prevent fires caused by lithium-ion batteries



The state is looking to create new safety rules for lithium-ion batteries as Florida enters hurricane season, after witnessing the dangers of battery fires from electric vehicles damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian caused 20 electric cars to catch fire after they flooded with salt water, causing hazards for first responders. Lithium-ion batteries are in a lot of things used every day, from cell phones to laptops, plus scooters and electric cars.

"The danger with lithium-ion batteries themselves is that there’s a lot of power in a small little package. And when that energy is released, it’s a tremendous amount of energy and a tremendous amount of heat," said Rob Herrin, public safety information chief for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The batteries are leading to a growing number of fires. Herrin said they burn fast, can be hard to put out and can even lead to explosions.

"It’s going to consume itself unless there’s something next to it to light on fire, and then that’s going to start a chain reaction of whatever’s in the room," said Herrin.

On Thursday, Florida’s chief financial officer announced plans to push for new safety rules for lithium-ion batteries.

RELATED: Tampa residents urged to properly dispose of lithium-ion batteries after garbage truck fires

"We’re going to bring the EV manufacturers, the lithium-ion battery manufacturers, the recycle manufacturers, the technology companies and we’re going to start to create the best policies moving forward," said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Those policies have EV owners in mind, especially those who live in coastal communities.

"It’s not if it’s when we’re going to be hit by another storm event that creates a storm surge that will create a catastrophic threat because of the technologies that we embrace every single day," said Patronis.

The state fire marshal’s office is looking at statewide standards for storing the batteries and handling those fires.

"The initiative to further educate firefighters on lithium-ion handling and the public to try to prevent this a little bit more, this is a prevalent danger to the civilian and the firefighter that’s probably here to stay," said Herrin.

Prevention matters, so firefighters say use the rated charger for the battery, check it if it’s damaged and avoid exposing it to extreme heat.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"As far as the EVs are concerned, you’re probably going to end up charging it in your garage. Make sure that’s not your only method of egress, meaning you have another way out of the house in case there is a fire that does originate in your garage," Herrin said.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill for lithium-ion battery standards, and it moved on to the U.S. Senate in Washington.

Firefighters are reminding the public not to throw away those batteries in the trash, but to take them to a designated hazardous disposal site near you.