Florida lawmakers could remove child labor protections for many teens

The Brief The Florida Senate is moving forward with a bill that would eliminate work-hour restrictions for teens 16- and 17-year-olds. Senate Bill 918 would also lift restrictions on 14- and 15-year-olds who are homeschooled or in virtual school. The measure narrowly passed the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee by a 5-4 vote.



Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate work-hour restrictions for 16- and 17-year-olds, allowing them to work unlimited hours – even on school nights.

What they're saying:

The bill's sponsor, Republican State Sen. Jay Collins, claims the effort is about expanding parental rights.

"What I do believe we should do is stand up for parental rights and know that parents, which is the group that really can't take care of their kids in this instance, doesn't have the say of when they should work, how they should work. We should let them say what's best with our kids at 16 to 17 years old," Collins told members of the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 918 passed the committee in a narrow 5-4 vote. If approved by the full Legislature and signed into law, it would take effect July 1, 2025.

Dig deeper:

Under current law, 16- and 17-year-olds cannot work more than 30 hours a week when school is in session unless a parent, guardian, or school superintendent grants a waiver. They also cannot work past 11 p.m. on school nights or more than eight hours on a school day.

The proposed bill would remove those limits entirely, while also lifting restrictions on 14- and 15-year-olds who are homeschooled or in virtual school.

Business groups, including the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, support the bill, arguing it would help fill labor shortages and provide teens with more economic opportunities. Supporters also say many high school students need jobs to support their families or save for college.

The other side:

Opponents, including child advocates and education groups, argue the bill could harm students’ academic performance, sleep, and overall well-being. The Florida PTA and the League of Women Voters of Florida previously opposed a 2024 law that relaxed some teen work restrictions but still maintained the 30-hour weekly cap.

Speaking before lawmakers on Tuesday, Mandy Langworthy from Sarasota voiced her opposition to the legislation.

"This, as many others have stated, increases the risk of exploitation for our most vulnerable populations, particularly in low-wage and unregulated industries," she told committee members. "Minors are going to feel pressured to accept longer hours, often for economic reasons which will compromise their health and well-being."

What's next:

The bill still faces additional committee hearings before reaching the full Senate for a vote. If approved, it could have significant implications for Florida’s workforce and education system.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Matthew McClellan.

