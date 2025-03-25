Plant City man rescued from Hurricane Milton floodwaters on life support after hit-and-run crash

The Brief A Plant City man who was rescued from Hurricane Milton floodwaters is now on life support following a hit-and-run crash. He was riding his e-bike down to Walgreens and was on his way back when he was hit on Thonotosassa Road. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.



A Plant City man who was rescued from Hurricane Milton floodwaters is now on life support following a hit-and-run crash on March 15. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's traffic homicide unit are now investigating the case.

The backstory:

Danny Heaton and his girlfriend of 18 years, Tonia Muse, were both rescued back in October from rising floodwaters by a Good Samaritan during the height of Hurricane Milton's aftermath. The couple was in their Plant City trailer when the water rose to their chest.

Trucker George Maxwell received a Highway Angel Award after he rescued the couple and drove them to higher ground.

Pictured: Danny Heaton (left) with Trucker George Maxwell.

But now, Heaton is on life support at Lakeland Regional Health.

Big picture view:

"Danny used to say, ‘you, saved my life like three or four times.’ I can't save him this time. There's nothing that can be done," said Muse.

Muse said on March 15 that Heaton was riding his e-bike down to Walgreens to get medication and was on his way back when he was hit just before midnight on Thonotosassa Road.

Pictured: Danny Heaton in the hospital following the hit-and-run-crash.

"When these people hit him, they didn't stay. They left him for trash," said Muse. "He’s more important than that. He's mine. He's my person. And you know, and we finished each other's sentences," said Muse.

Dig deeper:

The crash report lists the vehicle that hit Heaton as "unknown." Muse said after 10 days on life support, she had to make a painful choice when she learned that he would not survive without machines.

"I know that we've evaluated, we've looked at all the options, to see what would be best for him. He would not want to be in the bed. He would not want to be in the bed," said Muse.

Pictured: Floodwaters surrounding Tonia Muse and Danny Heaton's Plant City trailer following Hurricane Milton.

What's next:

She said doctors are evaluating if Heaton can donate any organs, before they take him off life support, which would likely be on Wednesday. Muse wants the person who hit him held responsible.

"You took his life, and you took my life as well. Because I’ll never get over mourning him, never," said Muse.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

