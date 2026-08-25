Florida sheriff’s office warns students about playing ‘senior assassin’ game

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The Brief High school seniors in Sebring are planning a game called "Senior Assassin" using water guns and airsoft items. Authorities warn that bringing simulated weapons onto campus is a crime and carries real-world dangers. Similar games across Florida have previously triggered school lockdowns, police responses and a tragic shooting.



Highlands County deputies and school officials are warning students and parents about the dangers of a game called "Senior Assassin" after learning a large group plans to play.

Sebring High Senior Game

What we know:

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit learned that a large group of Sebring High School students plans to play "Senior Assassin". Participants try to "assassinate" classmates using water guns, Orbeez guns, Nerf guns and similar items, with the last dry player winning. SHS sent a message to families, and deputies warned that bringing items resembling weapons onto school grounds is a crime leading to arrest and expulsion.

Off Campus Safety Dangers

Why you should care:

Deputies warned that brightly colored toy weapons used off campus can still be mistaken for real firearms. Someone with a real gun could react in perceived self-defense or to protect another person. Parents are asked to speak with their children about these risks.

Florida Water War Incidents

The backstory:

Similar incidents have led to severe consequences across Florida. In 2025, Tampa police responded to St. Mary’s Episcopal School after a masked teen in a road rage incident carrying what appeared to be a gun forced a lockdown and a nearby middle school lock-in; police found he was a Plant High senior playing "water wars".

Last year in Jacksonville, an off-duty FDLE agent shot and injured an 18-year-old student carrying a tape-wrapped airsoft gun after mistaking him and his friends for intruders before sunrise.

High School Game Rules

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific start date for the game or how many students intend to participate. It remains unclear if any students have already faced disciplinary action.