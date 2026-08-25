15-year-old arrested after teen stabbed near Lennard High School: HCSO

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The Brief A 15-year-old was arrested on an attempted murder charge after a teenager was stabbed Monday afternoon near a Ruskin 7-Eleven, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the injured Lennard High School student before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators located the 15-year-old suspect a short distance from the scene shortly after the sidewalk fight broke out.



A 15-year-old was arrested on an attempted murder charge after another teenager was stabbed Monday afternoon near a 7-Eleven in Ruskin, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Ruskin teen stabbing

What we know:

Deputies said the stabbing happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 2371 E. Shell Point Road, which is located across the street from Lennard High School.

PREVIOUS: Juvenile critically injured in stabbing outside Ruskin 7-Eleven

The incident happened about 30 minutes after school dismissal, according to Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The injured teenager is a student at Lennard High School, HCPS said. The district said the teen suspect involved in the stabbing does not attend any of its schools.

Fight near 7-Eleven

The backstory:

Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven and found a teen with a stab wound to his arm.

Deputies rendered aid and applied a tourniquet before the victim was taken to a hospital in the area. The teen remains in critical but stable condition, HCSO said.

Detectives determined a fight broke out involving a group of teenagers on the sidewalk along Shell Point Road before the stabbing.

HCSO said the stabbing happened as a result of the fight.

Teen suspect arrest

Dig deeper:

Detectives followed leads and identified the 15-year-old suspect, according to HCSO. The suspect will not be named due to their age.

Deputies located the suspect a short distance from the scene. They were arrested and now face a charge of attempted murder in the second degree with a weapon, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation remains active, according to HCSO.

Sheriff Chronister on fast deputy response

What they're saying:

"Violence of any kind has no place in our community. We will always act swiftly and decisively to hold those responsible accountable," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "I want to thank our deputies for their fast response and lifesaving actions on scene. Their quick thinking made the difference for this young victim."

Fight investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed what sparked the initial fight on the sidewalk prior to the stabbing.