Florida SNAP changes to limit sugary foods could strain Bay Area food banks

The Brief Florida will restrict SNAP purchases of sugary drinks, candy, and ultra-processed desserts starting April 20. Lawmakers say it promotes healthier eating, but food banks warn demand could rise. Feeding Tampa Bay says the need is already up about 30% and could grow further.



A major change to SNAP benefits in Florida could soon impact what thousands of families are able to put on the table.

Beginning April 20, certain sugary foods and ultra-processed desserts will no longer be eligible for purchase under the program, a move state leaders say is aimed at improving nutrition. But local food banks say the shift may come with unintended consequences.

What we know:

Florida lawmakers have approved changes to SNAP benefits that will ban the purchase of items like sugary drinks, candy, and ultra-processed desserts.

The policy is designed to encourage healthier food choices among recipients.

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At the same time, organizations like Feeding Tampa Bay say they are already seeing a spike in need, with demand rising roughly 30% over the past year.

What they're saying:

Thomas Mantz, President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, says many families are already struggling to make ends meet. He said, "They’re making difficult choices… can I pay gas costs to get to work?"

He says seniors in particular are being forced to choose between essentials like food and medication.

Mantz also warns the SNAP changes could push more families toward food banks as healthier grocery options are often more expensive.

Why you should care:

Food banks across the Tampa Bay area say the combination of rising costs and new SNAP restrictions could increase pressure on already strained resources.

Global factors, including rising fuel and fertilizer costs tied to conflicts overseas, are also driving up food prices, making it harder for both families and farmers.

The backstory:

Feeding Tampa Bay works with about 300 local farmers to supply fresh produce, meat, and other goods to the community.

But those partnerships are also feeling the strain of rising costs. The organization operates dozens of trucks daily, and higher fuel prices are adding to operational challenges.

What's next:

Help may be on the way through the "Farmer’s Feeding Florida Program," part of the recently passed Florida Farm Bill.

The legislation would provide funding to support farmers and help offset costs, allowing them to continue supplying food banks.

The bill is now awaiting Governor Ron DeSantis’ signature to become a law.