Florida Southern College announces new president

The 18th president of Florida Southern College was announced on Friday. Dr. Jeremy P. Martin will succeed Dr. Anne Kerr, who served for 20 years.

Dr. Kerr became the first woman to serve as president of the college in 2004. She announced her retirement this February.

Dr. Martin will officially begin his new role on Aug. 1, 2024, according to FSC.

"With a background in academic administration and a proven track record of enhancing the student experience and institutional growth, Dr. Martin is uniquely qualified to lead our college into a new era of excellence," said Dr. Robert L. Fryer, Jr., chairman of the Florida Southern College Board of Trustees. "We are excited to welcome Dr. Martin and his family to FSC and look forward to working with him as he guides us forward."

History of Florida Southern College

Florida Southern College is a private university that started in Orlando as the South Florida Institute in 1883. The college has been based in Lakeland since 1922.

Florida Southern College is known for being the world’s largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture for one client. It was the American architect's only executed design for a college campus.

Who is Dr. Jeremy P. Martin?

Dr. Martin served as the Vice President for Strategy and Innovation at William & Mary, a public university in Virginia. FSC says he launched several key initiatives that advanced the university's goals.

Before serving as vice president, he also served as Assistant to the President and Provost, Associate Provost, and Chief of Staff.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Houghton College and a Master of Science degree from Georgia State University. According to FSC, he also holds a Ph.D. in Educational Policy, Planning, and Leadership and an M.B.A. from William & Mary.

Dr. Martin and his wife, Tia, have two children.

"My wife and I are delighted to return to Lakeland, where I have visited family over the years. My grandfather taught me how to play golf at Cleveland Heights, though I haven’t improved much since his early lessons," said Dr. Martin. "Tia and I have already felt the warm embrace of the College and look forward to our family becoming part of the Lakeland community."

